(CNN) He's been a writer and a cast member on the show, and now, Adam Sandler will finally host an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Sandler is back at Studio 8H nearly 30 years after he joined the show, and people are wondering whether he'll resurrect some of his most famous characters and sketches Saturday night.

Here's a look back at some of Sandler's most memorable (for better or worse) performances on "SNL."