Save big on Star Wars games and toys this May the Fourth on Amazon

You don't need to journey to a galaxy far, far away to celebrate May the Fourth. Amazon is slashing prices and keeping the servers running so you can track down all your Star Wars goodies.

Even better, many of these products are eligible for Prime two-day free shipping, and in some cases, same-day delivery. For starters, you can start your path to becoming a Jedi with a steal of a deal on Hasbro's BladeBuilders Spin-Action Lightsaber, or jump to the dark side with a Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber. Either way, you'll be ready to battle while traveling in hyperspeed.

Ahead we've picked out our favorite products across many categories. Act quickly. You don't want a rebel fleet to come in and snag the goods.

Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask ($31.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars The Black Series Episode IV: A New Hope R2-D2 (Red Squadron) Droid Figure 3-Pack ($59.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet ($99.99; amazon.com)

Playskool Galactic Heroes Star Wars Resistance VS. First Order Pack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet ($117.87; amazon.com)

Play-Doh Star Wars Chewbacca ($14.99; amazon.com)

Hot Wheels Star Wars Character Cars 40th New Hope R2-D2 Vehicle ($7.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber ($150.50, originally $349.99; amazon.com) Star Wars Rogue One 12-Inch Imperial Death Trooper Figure ($9.95, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper with Gear ($34.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars BladeBuilders Spin-Action Lightsaber ($19.98, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Play-Doh Star Wars BB-8 and R2-D2 ($15.94, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Hasbro Gaming Star Wars Bop It Game ($9.34, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition ($21.79, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

1 of 14 Hide Caption

Star Wars Classic Peel and Stick Wall Decals ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars Darth Vader Night Light ($10.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener ($3.60, originally $4.94; amazon.com)

Star Wars 1-Cup Coffee Maker with Mug ($13.42, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars 4-Waffle Maker ($35.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Lucas Film Star Wars Classic Twin/Full Reversible Comforter ($33.19; amazon.com)

Star Wars Stormtrooper Night Light ($10.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars 2-Quart Slow Cooker ($11.42, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Jay Franco Star Wars Classic Gray Death Star Cotton Tufted Bath Rug ($24.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars Stormtrooper Toaster ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com) Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster ($11.42, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Death Star Circo Cheese Set with Cheese Tools ($34.99, originally $44.95; amazon.com)

1 of 12 Hide Caption

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.