Thai TV Pool via AP In a screengrab taken from Thai TV, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, sits on the throne as he is officially crowned at the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4.

Saturday marks the start of a series of events around the coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, more than two years after he ascended the throne following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

During the three-day celebration, the 66-year-old King Vajiralongkorn will be presented with a gold 7.3-kilogram crown, circle parts of the city on a royal palanquin and will undergo a royal purification ceremony using sacred water gathered from Thailand's 76 provinces, according to the Thai Government's public relations department.

King Vajiralongkorn is the 10th member of the Chakri dynasty.