Breaking News
In a screengrab taken from Thai TV, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, sits on the throne as he is officially crowned at the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4.
Thai TV Pool via AP

In photos: Thailand crowns its new King

Updated 5:51 AM ET, Sat May 4, 2019

In a screengrab taken from Thai TV, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, sits on the throne as he is officially crowned at the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4.
Thai TV Pool via AP

Saturday marks the start of a series of events around the coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, more than two years after he ascended the throne following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

During the three-day celebration, the 66-year-old King Vajiralongkorn will be presented with a gold 7.3-kilogram crown, circle parts of the city on a royal palanquin and will undergo a royal purification ceremony using sacred water gathered from Thailand's 76 provinces, according to the Thai Government's public relations department.

King Vajiralongkorn is the 10th member of the Chakri dynasty.

Thai officers stand outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Saturday.
Sakchai Lalit/AP
King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits on the throne in front of an audience of diplomats and dignitaries after being officially crowned king at the Grand Palace.
Thai TV Pool via AP
A child holds a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as she waits with others near the Grand Palace during the coronation.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits on the throne in front of Queen Suthida as he is officially crowned king at the Grand Palace on May 4.
Thai TV Pool via AP
Royal Guards fire a series of cannon salutes during the King's coronation on Saturday.
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the anointment ceremony.
Thai TV Pool via AP
People in a beauty salon watch a live broadcast of the coronation ceremony.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in the royal purification ceremony at the Grand Palace. Holy water from symbolic vessels is poured over the King's back and into his hands. Some of the water vessels contain holy water collected from all 76 provinces around the country.
Thai TV Pool via AP
An official shields herself from the sun during the coronation.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
A tablet displaying King Maha Vajiralongkorn undergoing a royal purification ritual is seen as a Buddhist monk prays during the King's coronation on Saturday.
Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters
King Maha Vajiralongkorn waves to onlookers as he arrives at the Grand Palace for his coronation.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Thai officials take their places on the roads near the Grand Palace before the arrival of the King.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
A car carrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida makes its way to the Grand Palace.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Government officials stand outside the Royal Palace to await the arrival of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 4.
Jes Aznar/Getty Images
A woman waits near the Grand Palace before the coronation.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
A banner is seen on a street during the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Jorge Silva/Reuters
Royal Thai police stand guard near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday, May 3, ahead of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
A portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn hangs near Thailand's Royal Palace ahead of the coronation on May 3. The color yellow is associated with the day of the King's birth -- Monday. In Thailand, every day of the week corresponds to a color.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images