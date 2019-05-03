Poisonings have killed an owl and 7 bald eagles. Now, there is an investigation into the mysterious deaths

(CNN)Wildlife officials are seeking the public's help in solving the mystery behind the fatal poisonings that have killed seven bald eagles and a great horned owl on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Maryland Natural Resource Police don't believe that eagles are the primary target, according to a news release by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources, but rather that poisoned baits were placed recklessly.
The USFWS and Natural Resources Police are asking that anyone with relevant, specific information come forward. The USFWS is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that furthers the investigation.
Authorities suspect that the deaths stem from someone placing baits laced with carbofuran in fields, woods and in fox dens, according to the release. Carbofuran is sold under the name Furadan and is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides, particularly to birds.
Granular Carbofuran was banned in 1991 by the Environmental Protection Agency because at the time it was blamed for killing millions of birds per year.
Six bald eagles and a great horned owl were killed in Kent County on March 1, and other injured eagles were rescued and treated. The recent incidents are consistent with a series of suspected intentional poisoning of foxes, racoons and other nuisance animals in the area, according to the release.
Three bald eagles were showing signs of poisoning when authorities went to a farm in Talbot County on April 3. One eagle died at the scene and the other two were treated and are in stable condition.
"The eagles had been feeding on a red fox carcass," the release said.