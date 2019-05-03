Poisonings have killed an owl and 7 bald eagles. Now, there is an investigation into the mysterious deaths

(CNN) Wildlife officials are seeking the public's help in solving the mystery behind the fatal poisonings that have killed seven bald eagles and a great horned owl on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Maryland Natural Resource Police don't believe that eagles are the primary target, according to a news release by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources, but rather that poisoned baits were placed recklessly.

The USFWS and Natural Resources Police are asking that anyone with relevant, specific information come forward. The USFWS is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that furthers the investigation.

Authorities suspect that the deaths stem from someone placing baits laced with carbofuran in fields, woods and in fox dens, according to the release. Carbofuran is sold under the name Furadan and is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides, particularly to birds.

Granular Carbofuran was banned in 1991 by the Environmental Protection Agency because at the time it was blamed for killing millions of birds per year.

