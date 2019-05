An accused serial killer is on trial in Los Angeles. Ashton Kutcher might be called to testify

(CNN) The trial of accused serial killer Michael Gargiulo began in Los Angeles on Thursday, as lawyers for the prosecution and the defense framed their arguments in the case of the so-called "Hollywood Ripper."

According to court documents, Gargiulo, 43, has been charged with the murders of Ashley Allerin and Maria Bruno, in addition to the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy in 2008. He faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

In his opening statement Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Dan Akemon painted a picture of a vicious killer who charmed his victims as a helpful neighbor and handyman before he broke into their homes and stabbed them to death, CNN affiliate KABC reported

"His hobby was plotting the perfect opportunity to attack women with a knife in and around their homes," he told the jury.

Prosecutors have compiled a list of nearly 250 potential witnesses -- a list that includes actor Ashton Kutcher, who went to the home of one of Gargiulo's alleged victims the night she was killed.

