Georgia inmate executed for killings 25 years ago

(CNN) A Georgia inmate has been executed for the murders for two women in 1994, the state's Department of Corrections said.

The execution of Scotty Garnell Morrow, 52, was carried out at 9:38 p.m. Thursday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

"Morrow accepted a final prayer and recorded a final statement," the department said in a statement.

Morrow is the 73rd person to be executed in Georgia since the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. He is the 50th inmate in the state put to death by lethal injection, the department said.

There are 49 men under death sentence in Georgia.

Read More