Chiefs star Tyreek Hill denies abuse allegation in letter to NFL

(CNN) In a letter to the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill denies he has ever punched his son or grabbed the boy's arms, and his lawyer says he has text messages that show Hill's fiancée has hurt the child in the past, ESPN reported Thursday.

The three-plus-page letter, signed by one of Hill's attorneys and obtained by ESPN, says the two-time All-Pro will cooperate with the league's investigation into allegations Hill abused his 3-year-old son.

After audio was made public last week purportedly of Hill's fiancée, Crystal Espinal, suggesting the Chiefs player broke their son's arm, the team announced he will not participate in team activities indefinitely.

CNN has not authenticated the audio, which was obtained and published last week by CNN affiliate KCTV . Its release follows the announcement by a Kansas prosecutor that Hill and Espinal will not be criminally charged in connection with an investigation into their child's welfare.

CNN has reached out to Hill's attorney and Espinal for a comment.

