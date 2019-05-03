(CNN) On Saturday, Dre Greenlaw was selected in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers as the 148th overall pick of the NFL draft.

That same day, a father named Gerry Dales told a story on Twitter about the linebacker, thanking Greenlaw publicly for his help in protecting his daughter in 2015, when Greenlaw was a starter as a freshman at the University of Arkansas.

"My daughter went to a college party when she was freshman," Dales wrote in the thread . "She knew very few people at the party, and also didn't have a ton of experience drinking. Someone slipped something into her drink when she wasn't paying attention."

Dales said Greenlaw, who is from Fayetteville, knew her from high school but that Greenlaw didn't know the guy, "who was all over her."

"And when that guy tried to steer my daughter out the front door, he stopped the guy and said, 'She's not going anywhere,'" Dales wrote.

