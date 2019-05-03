Trump is struggling despite a strong economy. Here's why.

(CNN) We learned Friday that the unemployment rate is now at its lowest rate since 1969 at 3.6%. The economy added another 263,000 jobs. This capped a week in which President Donald Trump received his highest economic approval rating in any CNN poll at 56%.

In other words, the economy is going well, and people think it's going well.

Yet for all that strength, Trump's overall approval rating seems mostly stuck. Recently, he hasn't been able to get his overall approval rating above 43% with voters. Trump's net approval rating (approval - disapproval) hasn't been positive in over two years.

So why is the President struggling, despite a strong economy?

1.The economy may not matter like it used to