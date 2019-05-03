John Kelly joins board of company that operates shelters for migrant children

(CNN) Former White House chief of staff and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly has joined the board of directors for Caliburn International, the parent company of Comprehensive Health Services, which operates shelters for unaccompanied migrant children.

One of the shelters the organization operates is the Homestead Immigration Detention Center, which holds unaccompanied migrant children.

"General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team," said James Van Dusen, the CEO of Caliburn International, in a statement.

He added, "Our board remains acutely focused on advising on the safety and welfare of unaccompanied minors who have been entrusted to our care and custody by the Department of Health and Human Services to address a very urgent need in caring for and helping to find appropriate sponsors for these unaccompanied minors."

