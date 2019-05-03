A radical proposal to get Donald Trump reelected in 2020

(CNN) The news on Friday confirmed -- beyond a shadow of a doubt -- this fact: The US economy is booming.

The economy added 263,000 jobs in the month of April, and the unemployment rate is now just 3.6% -- the lowest it's been since 1969! On top of the better-than-expected GDP news last month, it's now quite clear that President Donald Trump is overseeing an economy going gangbusters.

And yet, for all of the successes of the economy -- and the fact that a majority of Americans ( 56% ) give him credit for his handling of the nation's finances -- Trump's job approval ratings remain mired in the low 40s, a dangerous place to be for a sitting president ramping up a reelection bid.

Which brings me to a radical idea I have been kicking around for a while now: Trump's best chance at winning would be to cease issuing statements -- or tweets -- about anything other than the economy. And to cut ALL statements and tweets down to, roughly, one a day.

No Mueller report. No name-calling of potential Democratic candidates. No nothing -- other than tweeting or speaking about the current state of the economy. And doing that once a day.