Inside the absolutely stunning fall of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

(CNN) On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned just a few weeks after news broke of a no-bid book deal -- via a state agency -- for a book she had self-published. Pugh, in the wake of the initial reporting by the Baltimore Sun , had largely disappeared from public view and her resignation was more a matter of when, not if.

Rodricks: Coming into 2019, Pugh had to show some real improvement on the crime front or her reelection in 2020 would face a serious challenge. We had had two years of 300-plus homicides -- a rate of killings we had not seen since the crack-infested 1990s -- before she took office, and two more since.

Pugh had gone through two police commissioners and was in the midst of a hunt for a new one, and that whole process was rocky. She finally landed Michael Harrison from New Orleans for the job, so that was a plus for her. But there was a lot of grumbling throughout the city.

I heard a lot of people expressing impatience and wondering whether Pugh was really the best we could do for mayor. Still, in January and February, with a new police commissioner in place, and close to $1 million in her campaign account, she had to be considered a heavy favorite for reelection. That's why this whole episode, with the "Healthy Holly" books, feels like a whirlwind -- we found out about her self-dealing in mid-March, she's gone by early May.

That's a stunningly fast demise for a politician.

Cillizza: This was a VERY strange story -- from the children's book to Pugh's retreat into her own house. What was the weirdest detail in your mind?

Rodricks: She had a City Hall press conference in late March to apologize for upsetting the people of Baltimore. She said she had been treated for pneumonia, spoke in a barely audible, raspy voice and : She had a City Hall press conference in late March to apologize for upsetting the people of Baltimore. She said she had been treated for pneumonia, spoke in a barely audible, raspy voice and brought out a line of baby clothing that she said she had designed to augment the message in her "Healthy Holly" books -- promoting good nutrition and exercise among kids.

There were bibs, blankets and items of clothing and a "Healthy Holly" jump rope. It was almost like an infomercial. So strange. Pugh has always been a creative person, a promoter and an entrepreneur. But no one who knows her suspected she'd push an idea to the levels we saw with her "Healthy Holly" book sales.

And when we learned about even more sales, besides those she acknowledged at that weird press conference, she was finished. The calls for resignation were many and loud. I think Pugh was shell-shocked from the public reaction and went into hiding for awhile. She was not emotionally equipped for a long, hard fight to keep her job.

Cillizza: Did the swiftness of her removal surprise you? Why or why not?

Rodricks: Definitely. I've been reporting in Maryland since the mid-1970s, when Gov. Marvin Mandel was on trial in federal court in Baltimore, and I can't think of a politician who resigned when she or he found out they were the target of an investigation. Usually, they hang on until the marshals take them away.

A previous mayor, Sheila Dixon, was charged with embezzlement and perjury, and she held onto the office through one trial and conviction, then copped a plea and agreed to resign. Maybe we did, but I don't remember Baltimoreans very loudly and clearly calling for Dixon to resign.

Here we are, nine years later, and people were fed up. They had no patience for Pugh's self-dealing and lack of honesty, and the national humiliation that came with this story. Also, there are a lot of nonprofit organizations in Baltimore, and they all have boards. So a lot of people understand their duties and responsibilities as board members, chief among them -- you're not supposed to profit from your position. I think lots of people understood, as soon as The Sun reported on Pugh's "Healthy Holly" deals with the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was a board member, that they were wrong.

Cillizza: Where do we go next? Pugh was up for a new term in 2020. What does that race now look like?

Rodricks: Jack Young, the City Council president, is now the mayor. He says he has no interest in running for that office, and right now I believe him.

There are some young, sharp members of the council -- eight new ones, elected in 2016 -- who could run. Ben Jealous, the former NAACP president who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland last year, has moved into the city, and he could make a bid. Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney and former prosecutor, already had announced his candidacy before Pugh quit. There are some state delegates and senators who could get in -- one, in particular, Sen. Jill Carter, who helped expose the inside deals at UMMS. I suspect we will hear some announcements from likely candidates this month or next. The 2020 Democratic primary is in April, and that usually decides who the next mayor will be.

Cillizza: Finish this sentence: "The biggest takeaway from the revelations about Pugh and her resignation this week is ________." Now, explain.

Rodricks: "The biggest takeaway from the revelations about Pugh and her resignation this week is Baltimoreans are impatient."

People here are really tired of the grind -- a city with so much promise that continues to lose population, to fight a battle with violent crime that other cities seem to have won, that has underperforming schools that parents, white and black, cite as a reason to move to the suburbs.