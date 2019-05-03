(CNN) Estonia's first female president Kersti Kaljulaid has been criticized by the country's new interior minister for being an "emotionally upset" woman, after she walked out of the swearing-in ceremony of a Cabinet minister facing allegations of domestic violence. The accused minister resigned a day later.

Mart Helme, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of far-right Estonian Conservative People's party, (EKRE), made the remark during a news conference on Thursday. Helme said the President acted like a woman incapable of keeping her emotions in check, according to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) , a publicly funded news outlet.

"An emotionally fired-up woman can allow herself that," Helme told reporters. "But Kersti Kaljulaid isn't just a woman, but rather the President of the Republic. She reads one article, is so emotionally upset as a woman that she immediately passes judgement on the fly."

President Kaljulaid has yet to respond to the criticism of her. CNN reached out to her office but have not received a response.

Kaljulaid exited the chamber on Monday as Marti Kuusik was taking the oath of office, leaving him to salute an empty chair.