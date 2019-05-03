The new Miss USA is a North Carolina lawyer who works on behalf of prison inmates

(CNN) The new Miss USA is an attorney who spends part of her time working on the behalf of prisoners for free.

Chelsie Kryst , a 28-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, was crowned as the pageant's 2019 winner Thursday night at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

For her last question in the final round, she was asked whether the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have gone too far.

"I don't think these movements have gone too far," she said. "What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country.

"As an attorney, that's exactly what I want to hear and that's exactly what I want for this country. i think they're good movements."