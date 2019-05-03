'The Arya Challenge' is a meme now, because of course it is

(CNN)Michael Jordan did it in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals. Rey did it in "The Last Jedi." Now, Arya Stark is the latest legend to dispense of her enemy with an iconic hand switch.
And of course, because nothing is ever safe on the internet, "The Arya Challenge" has become somewhat of a thing now. Call it a meme, call it an extremely esoteric dance move, call it a kitchen knife accident waiting to happen, but folks on social media are showcasing their creative sleights of hand.
How do you do it? It's simple, really, as long as you're secretly a trained assassin.