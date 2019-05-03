Stuck on what to gift this Mother's Day? Shoppers are raving about these 10 products

Story highlights It can feel impossible to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for mom

Giving your mom the perfect Mother's Day gift can be challenging, especially with all the options out there. But whether your mom wants something cozy she can wear at home or a new kitchen appliance for daily use, our team has you covered with the highest-rated products on the internet. No matter your budget, you're bound to find something mom is sure to love.

Brooklinen's Down Comforter ($279.20, originally $349; brooklinen.com)

There's a reason over 1,300 people have raved about Brooklinen's Down Comforter ($279.20, originally $349; brooklinen.com). The 400 thread count allows the comforter to stay soft and luxurious, and the price is still very affordable. Available in lightweight and all-season options, this fluffy pick will keep mom warm when the weather falls to bone-chilling temps or on breezy days when it's warmer. With so much diversity in one simple option, it's an ideal gift.

Dyson Supersonic Mother's Day Gift Set ($399; sephora.com)

If your mom needs help taming her tresses, Dyson Supersonic Mother's Day Gift Set ($399; sephora.com) is a multipurpose option that's sure to impress. The set contains a hair dryer, detangling comb, paddle brush, smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat and storage hanger — basically, everything you need for a salon-worthy look at home. The Dyson Supersonic Dryer has a high-speed motor for quick drying and intelligent heat control to keep mom's hair healthy and shiny, while the high quality tools will work to style hair with ease.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino ($249; dillards.com)

Mom deserves delicious coffee first thing in the morning, and you know she won't splurge on the Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino ($249; dillards.com) on her own, which is why it's such a great gift. This multipurpose coffee maker has two capsule settings for both espresso and regular coffee, and comes with a milk frother should mom feel like a cappuccino or latte. It's also incredibly easy to use and clean — just insert the capsule, add hot water and press a button. The used capsules are stored safely until it's time to remove them, and with a heat time of only 20 seconds, the drink is ready almost instantly. Perfect for busy mornings.

KITSCH Rituals Satin Eye Mask ($14; urbanoutfitters.com)

For the best sleep of her life (even on a plane or train), buy mom this KITSCH Rituals Satin Eye Mask ($14; urbanoutfitters.com). The luxe fabric is satin charmeuse, which means it feels lightweight and comfortable, and it still blocks light effectively and safely. It's gentle enough for all skin types, which means it won't irritate sensitive skin or cause breakouts, and the comfortable band isn't too tight, either. It's an affordable way to bring home a spa-like experience.

Woven Jemma Throw Blanket ($98; anthropologie.com)

For the mom who loves curling up on the couch with a good movie or book, the five-star rated Woven Jemma Throw Blanket ($98; anthropologie.com) is comforting, colorful and full of personality. The playful tassels and multitude of hues make it pop on any solid colored couch, while the woven cotton material makes it breathable and lightweight enough for all seasons. At 60 inches long, you'll be able to cozy up when you visit, too.

FarmHouse Fresh Sand Your Ground Clarifying Mud Exfoliation Mask ($37; dermstore.com)

For the mom who loves trying out exciting new beauty products, FarmHouse Fresh Sand Your Ground Clarifying Mud Exfoliation Mask ($37; dermstore.com) is a gamechanger. It contains the secret ingredient red Arizona clay, which is designed to lift impurities out of all skin types and help brighten dull skin. The FarmHouse Fresh line is all natural, vegan, and sulfate and paraben-free, so mom won't have to worry about added nasty ingredients. She can even use the mask as an exfoliating treatment by rubbing the pumice over her skin — it just depends on what she needs that day.

Parachute's Classic Bathrobe ($99; parachutehome.com)

Parachute's Classic Bathrobe ($99; parachutehome.com) is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, which is versatile enough for use in all seasons. The style is relaxed, yet fitted, featuring two oversized pockets, baggy sleeves and a waist tie for adjusting looseness or tightness. It's available in three different colors — white, mineral and stone — and to be honest, it's such a versatile shower option that you might consider investing in one of each.

Agraria Bitter Orange Potpourri ($60; saksfifthavenue.com)

Diffusers can be a little complicated to work, but the Agraria Bitter Orange Potpourri ($60; saksfifthavenue.com) will add zing to mom's home without any work at all. Citrus has been linked to improving energy levels and will add a sunny vibe to every space. This potpourri comes in a chic gold box for gifting, with a subtle scent combination of clove, orange and cypress. Agraria sources its botanicals from all over the world and promises that the scents will last for up to five months, making this gift worth the high price tag.

Women's Large Tote Shoulder Bag Handbag 15.6-Inch Tote Bag ($35.99; amazon.com)

For the mom who's constantly on the go, this Women's Large Tote Shoulder Bag Handbag 15.6-Inch Tote Bag ($35.99; amazon.com) is big enough for her most prized belongings, while still looking stylish. Available in two neutral colors (black or tan), it comes in at 17.5 inches in height, and the strap is adjustable enough that it can be used as both a shoulder or tote bag. The metal accents add just the right amount of pop — think minimalist with a classy edge, yet durable enough for any items mom might need. If you don't believe us, maybe the product's multiple five-star reviews will change your mind.

Fulton Red Wine Glasses, Set of 8 ($36; cb2.com)

Every home needs a chic set of wine glasses, and this five-star rated option from CB2 is perfect. The Fulton Red Wine Glasses, Set of 8 ($36; cb2.com) are classic to a fault, made with long stems, a stylish, curved bowl and dishwasher-safe glass. With a subtle design, they fit perfectly with any bar design or products, while still being chic enough to use at both large gatherings and intimate family dinners.