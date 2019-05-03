Our favorite Mother's Day gifts for every mom
It's not too late to buy a mom the perfect gift for Mother's Day gift!
This year, skip the flowers and give mom something that will last more than a few days. We've rounded up Mother's Day gifts that moms will actually use and love.
Shop our picks below to make mom happy on May 12!
Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.
1. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set (from $129; brooklinen.com)
Because a good night's sleep is the best gift of all. Brooklinen's Luxe set is made from silky smooth sateen and comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases. If your mom tends to get warm when she sleeps, she'll rest easy with the Classic Core Set (from $99; brooklinen.com) made from crisp, cool percale.
2. Grafomap (from $44; grafomap.com)
Grafomap lets you create a custom map filled with meaningful locations of your choice — such as your childhood home, alma mater or favorite restaurant. Maps are easy to design using Grafomap's online editor, ship quickly and will make a lovely addition to mom's wall.
3. Nixplay Iris digital photo frame ($179.99; amazon.com)
Instantly upload photos to your mom's Nixplay frame from your own phone or tablet any time, from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi. Nixplay's soft metallic finish also makes this a digital frame that'll look good in any room.
4. Primula cold brew coffee maker ($29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
Making deliciously smooth cold brew coffee at home is easy with Primula, and this is a perfect gift now that summer is (finally) just around the corner. Once made, cold brew can last up to two weeks in the fridge — but it's so tasty that mom will probably finish it well before that.
5. Aesop Resurrection Aromatique hand wash ($39; nordstrom.com)
Aesop's cult favorite soap includes mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas for a deeply luxurious hand washing experience.
6. Kate Spade initial pendant necklace ($58; nordstrom.com)
This beautifully simple personalized necklace is plated with real gold and will go with just about any outfit.
7. Canon Ivy mobile photo printer ($99.99; amazon.com)
There's still something special about being able to hold a photo in your hand, and Canon's mini printer makes it easy. Mom can print photos directly from her phone via bluetooth onto peel-and-stick paper.
8. Smeg retro electric kettle ($149.95; nordstrom.com)
Smeg offers the convenience of an electric kettle in a sweet throwback design that will add a pop of color to any kitchen.
9. Eberjay pajamas (from $104.27; amazon.com)
A chic and comfy set of jammies made from soft modal cotton and featuring menswear inspired piping. Even Oprah loves them.
10. Ullo wine purifier ($74.94, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
Ullo's purifiers not only aerate, but also filter out sediment and sulfates — the stuff in wine that some people report makes them congested and head-achey whenever they imbibe. The promised result? A smoother glass of wine with less chance of a hangover.
11. Herbivore Coco Rose luxe hydration trio ($39; nordstrom.com)
This trio from cruelty-free beauty brand Herbivore is meant to nourish all types of skin. The kit comes with a moisturizing body scrub, hydrating face mist and smoothing lip conditioner, all featuring coconut and rose-derived ingredients.
12. Anthropologie Super Mom dish towel ($20; anthropologie.com)
Add a little flair to the kitchen with this extremely cute dish towel from Anthropologie — which, of course, you'll probably want to give with the caveat that dad should be doing his share of dishes, too.
13. Birkenstocks Arizona sandal ($109.95-$134.95; nordstrom.com)
Perhaps the comfiest sandal that ever was, Birkenstocks are no longer associated solely with granola-crunching hippies (the company even did a recent collaboration with Valentino). The classic Arizona model will keep mom's feet happy doing anything from long walks to lounging around.
14. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic robe ($99; nordstrom.com)
An extremely snuggly, machine-washable microfiber robe that has reviewers raving, "THE COZIEST ROBE ON THE PLANET," "crazy soft and comfortable," and "so luxurious I thought I bought a blanket."
15. Baggu reusable tote bag ($10-$12; amazon.com)
Baggu's best-selling tote comes in several fun prints, folds into its own pouch and can hold up to 50 pounds — making it perfect for groceries or impromptu shopping trips, and an excellent, budget-friendly gift for the mom who's always on the go.
16. Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ($399; dyson.com)
Dyson makes arguably the best (or, at the very least, most high tech) blow dryer on the market. This special Mother's Day gift set also comes with a high quality paddle brush and styling comb. It's expensive, but if anyone's worth splurging on, it's mom!