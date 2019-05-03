Our favorite Mother's Day gifts for every mom

Story highlights It's not too late to buy mom the perfect gift for Mother's Day!

This year, skip the flowers and give mom something that will last more than a few days. We've rounded up Mother's Day gifts that moms will actually use and love.

Shop our picks below to make mom happy on May 12!

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

1. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set (from $129; brooklinen.com)

Because a good night's sleep is the best gift of all. Brooklinen's Luxe set is made from silky smooth sateen and comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases. If your mom tends to get warm when she sleeps, she'll rest easy with the Classic Core Set (from $99; brooklinen.com) made from crisp, cool percale.

Grafomap lets you create a custom map filled with meaningful locations of your choice — such as your childhood home, alma mater or favorite restaurant. Maps are easy to design using Grafomap's online editor, ship quickly and will make a lovely addition to mom's wall.

3. Nixplay Iris digital photo frame ($179.99; amazon.com)

Instantly upload photos to your mom's Nixplay frame from your own phone or tablet any time, from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi. Nixplay's soft metallic finish also makes this a digital frame that'll look good in any room.

4. Primula cold brew coffee maker ($29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Making deliciously smooth cold brew coffee at home is easy with Primula, and this is a perfect gift now that summer is (finally) just around the corner. Once made, cold brew can last up to two weeks in the fridge — but it's so tasty that mom will probably finish it well before that.

5. Aesop Resurrection Aromatique hand wash ($39; nordstrom.com)

Aesop's cult favorite soap includes mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas for a deeply luxurious hand washing experience.

6. Kate Spade initial pendant necklace ($58; nordstrom.com)

This beautifully simple personalized necklace is plated with real gold and will go with just about any outfit.

7. Canon Ivy mobile photo printer ($99.99; amazon.com)

There's still something special about being able to hold a photo in your hand, and Canon's mini printer makes it easy. Mom can print photos directly from her phone via bluetooth onto peel-and-stick paper.

8. Smeg retro electric kettle ($149.95; nordstrom.com)

Smeg offers the convenience of an electric kettle in a sweet throwback design that will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

9. Eberjay pajamas (from $104.27; amazon.com)

A chic and comfy set of jammies made from soft modal cotton and featuring menswear inspired piping. Even Oprah loves them.

10. Ullo wine purifier ($74.94, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Ullo's purifiers not only aerate, but also filter out sediment and sulfates — the stuff in wine that some people report makes them congested and head-achey whenever they imbibe. The promised result? A smoother glass of wine with less chance of a hangover.

11. Herbivore Coco Rose luxe hydration trio ($39; nordstrom.com)

This trio from cruelty-free beauty brand Herbivore is meant to nourish all types of skin. The kit comes with a moisturizing body scrub, hydrating face mist and smoothing lip conditioner, all featuring coconut and rose-derived ingredients.

12. Anthropologie Super Mom dish towel ($20; anthropologie.com)

Add a little flair to the kitchen with this extremely cute dish towel from Anthropologie — which, of course, you'll probably want to give with the caveat that dad should be doing his share of dishes, too.

13. Birkenstocks Arizona sandal ($109.95-$134.95; nordstrom.com)

Perhaps the comfiest sandal that ever was, Birkenstocks are no longer associated solely with granola-crunching hippies (the company even did a recent collaboration with Valentino). The classic Arizona model will keep mom's feet happy doing anything from long walks to lounging around.

14. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

An extremely snuggly, machine-washable microfiber robe that has reviewers raving, "THE COZIEST ROBE ON THE PLANET," "crazy soft and comfortable," and "so luxurious I thought I bought a blanket."

15. Baggu reusable tote bag ($10-$12; amazon.com)

Baggu's best-selling tote comes in several fun prints, folds into its own pouch and can hold up to 50 pounds — making it perfect for groceries or impromptu shopping trips, and an excellent, budget-friendly gift for the mom who's always on the go.

16. Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ($399; dyson.com)

Dyson makes arguably the best (or, at the very least, most high tech) blow dryer on the market. This special Mother's Day gift set also comes with a high quality paddle brush and styling comb. It's expensive, but if anyone's worth splurging on, it's mom!