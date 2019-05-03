Microsoft Solitaire has been clicked and dragged into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

(CNN) Microsoft Solitaire, the epic time-waster that has helped countless office workers get through the boring parts of their day, has been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The game has been distributed on more than a billion computers around the world since its debut in 1990 on the Windows 3.0 operating system. It has been localized into 65 languages, and is played in over 200 markets around the world, including Antarctica, according to Microsoft.

"It's incredible to think that one of the most-played video games in the world got its start in 1990 as a way for Microsoft to teach users how to use a mouse," Paul Jensen, studio manager for Microsoft Casual Games, said in a statement

The game is based on the popular single player card game and Microsoft has said it was introduced to teach users how to use the computer mouse -- which was relatively new at the time.

Wes Cherry wrote the program in his spare time as a Microsoft intern and said he did it for fun.

