South Korean defense ministry says North Korea has tested a short-range missile

(CNN) North Korea fired an unidentified short-range missile Saturday morning from the country's eastern coast, the South Korean Defense Ministry confirmed to CNN by text message.

The Defense Ministry added that South Korea and US authorities, are analyzing the details of the missile.

The launch took place around at 9:06 a.m. (8:06 p.m. ET Friday).

It comes a few weeks after North Korea said it conducted a tactical guided weapons firing test , according to state media. The US military did not detect a missile launch, Department of Defense officials said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the weapon's capabilities, the state-run news agency KCNA reported.

