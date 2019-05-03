Breaking News
Gusty winds lead to street shops collapsing ahead of Tropical Cyclone Fani's landfall on the outskirts of Puri in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday, May 3.
AP

In photos: Tropical Cyclone Fani makes landfall

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Fri May 3, 2019

AP

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall Friday, May 3, near Puri, India, in Odisha state. The storm is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit India in 20 years.

Packing sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour), the storm was the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

More than 1 million people were evacuated ahead of Fani, Odisha's chief minister said. About 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts in the state were in the storm's path, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves north-northeast toward Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities, and Bangladesh.

Stranded passengers rest inside a railway station in Kolkata after trains were canceled ahead of the storm on May 3.
Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
Fani leaves a fuel station damaged outside Puri on May 3.
AP Photo
Evacuees rest in a temporary relief shelter in Puri on May 3.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
Heavy winds bend trees near Puri on May 3 head of Fani's landfall.
AP Photo
A commuter bikes down a deserted road in Puri on May 3 as the storm nears.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
Winds from the approaching storm leave a street stand blown over near Puri on May 3.
AP
People view the turbulent sea from a closed beach in Puri on Thursday, May 2, as the storm approaches India's east coast.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters stand ready with their equipment ahead of Fani's landfall in Puri on May 2.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
Villagers from Chandrabhaga arrive at a government-run school building after being evacuated May 2.
Stringer/AP
Villagers from Chandrabhaga take shelter at a school on May 2.
Stringer/AP
A candy vendor walks along a closed beach in Puri on May 2.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
A satellite photo from NASA shows Tropical Cyclone Fani as it approaches India's eastern coast on Wednesday, May 1.
NASA via AP