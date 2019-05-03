AP Gusty winds lead to street shops collapsing ahead of Tropical Cyclone Fani's landfall on the outskirts of Puri in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday, May 3. In photos: Tropical Cyclone Fani makes landfall

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall Friday, May 3, near Puri, India, in Odisha state. The storm is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit India in 20 years.

Packing sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour), the storm was the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

More than 1 million people were evacuated ahead of Fani, Odisha's chief minister said. About 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts in the state were in the storm's path, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves north-northeast toward Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities, and Bangladesh.