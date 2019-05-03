Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)You may be brushing your teeth wrong. Is Elon Musk delivering on his promises? A "love match" in Japan. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Their homes were burned down in racist violence. Then officials told them to flee.
This may be a difficult habit to break: Once you've brushed, don't rinse your mouth with water or mouthwash -- you're washing away the fluoride!
He's built a name for himself by pulling off what seemed impossible. But he's also notorious for missing his own deadlines. Here's a look at how some of Musk's recent goals are shaking out.
The special counsel's report documents at least 77 specific instances where President Donald Trump's campaign staff, administration officials and family members, Republican backers and his associates lied or made false assertions (sometimes unintentionally) to the public, Congress, or authorities, according to a new CNN analysis. Read them here.
Plenty of people dream of travel to other planets. But "Star Wars" fans can actually visit locations where many of the films' most famous scenes were shot. Some places aren't as remote as one might expect.
A truly tasty plant-based burger might just save the world's forests. Here's how.
In the late 1950s, royal wedding fever swept over the country as then-Crown Prince Akihito fell in love with a woman he met in a fateful encounter on a tennis court.