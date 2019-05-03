Breaking News

By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Fri May 3, 2019

Contestants congratulate Cheslie Kryst, a lawyer from North Carolina, as she&#39;s crowned Miss USA 2019.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin chatted on the phone for "over an hour." The part we're wondering about most? Their discussion of the Mueller report.
-- House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. Barr has until Monday morning to respond. Here's what you need to know.
-- The April jobs report is out! Hiring's up and unemployment's at a 50-year low. Read about it here.
    -- Here's an unexpected statement: A Chinese mother wrapped up in the college admissions scandal says she is the victim of a scam.
    -- Bodies and trash galore. Three metric tons of garbage have been removed from Mount Everest in one of the world's most ambitious cleanups.
    -- At least seven have died in the strongest cyclone that's hit India in 20 years.
    -- Brains, beauty and a hunger for justice -- the new Miss USA has it all. Meet the North Carolina lawyer who works on behalf of prison inmates.
    -- About $7 million worth of meth was accidentally shipped to an elderly couple. Read about the clumsy delivery here.
      -- A black student was denied an academic honor because her school was scared of "white flight," according to a federal lawsuit.
      -- Tom Brady supported his friend Jimmy Kimmel by throwing a football at Matt Damon's window. Watch the celebrity feud here.