(CNN) Leading Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez claims he met high-ranking members of the Venezuelan security services while under house arrest.

Speaking to journalists at the gates of the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas, Lopez said senior members of the military supported the end of the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

Lopez, who has been in some form of detention since a series of mass protests in 2014, said he believed Maduro's government would fall "in weeks."

After months under house arrest, Lopez appeared in public on Tuesday alongside his successor as leader of the opposition movement, Juan Guaido, who led a street-level uprising aimed at toppling Maduro.

The uprising faltered, having apparently failed to gain the support of senior members of the Venezuelan military, and Lopez took refuge in the Spanish ambassador's residence.

