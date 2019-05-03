In photos: Venezuela in crisis
In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, center left in the mustache, poses with troops in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, May 2. Maduro said that the military must be prepared to combat "traitors" two days after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for the military to turn against him.
Anti-government protesters clash with security forces in Caracas during May Day demonstrations on Wednesday, May 1.
National Police forces detain anti-government protesters near the La Carlota airbase during clashes in Caracas on May 1.
Maduro holds a flag during a rally in Caracas on May 1.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by many countries as Venezuela's interim president, speaks during a rally in Caracas on May 1.
An anti-government protester wears a bandana with a US flag motif during a standoff with National Police near the La Carlota airbase on May 1.
Anti-government protesters clash with security forces during May Day protests in Caracas.
Anti-government protesters prepare to clash with security forces in Caracas.
Members of Venezuela's National Guard clash with protesters on May 1.
An anti-government protester takes cover during clashes with security forces on May 1.
A Maduro supporter displays a poster of him during a rally on May 1.
An anti-government protester is assisted during clashes with security forces on May 1.
Members of Venezuela's National Militia attend a pro-government rally in Caracas on May 1.
Members of the military who support Guaido fire into the air to repel forces loyal to Maduro on Tuesday, April 30. The Maduro forces were trying to disperse a demonstration near La Carlota, a military base in the capital of Caracas.
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the La Carlota airbase on April 30.
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail at National Guard security forces near the La Carlota airbase on April 30.
An opposition demonstrator passes by a government bus that was set on fire during clashes on April 30.
Fireworks launched by Maduro opponents land near National Guard armored vehicles.
An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by Maduro opponents on April 30.
Maduro, center, gives a live televised address on April 30. "We have been facing various forms of coup d'etat, due to the obsessive efforts of the Venezuelan right, the Colombian oligarchy and the US empire," he said. He accused "imperialist" forces of seeking "to attack and overthrow a legitimate government to enslave Venezuela."
Guaido, center, appears before reporters and photographers outside the airbase in Caracas. To his right is opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez, who is essentially his predecessor.
Lopez raises his fist to a crowd of supporters in Caracas on April 30. Lopez is meant to be on house arrest, but he said on Twitter that he was released by the military.
People who oppose Maduro confront troops who were firing tear gas at them outside the La Carlota airbase on April 30.
Maduro opponents face off with Maduro loyalists in armored vehicles.
Opposition demonstrators help an injured man near the airbase.
A handgun belonging to a soldier is seen on the ground, along with bullets.
An opposition demonstrator throws back a tear-gas canister.
A water cannon in sprayed on Maduro opponents in Caracas on April 30.
Soldiers who oppose Maduro's government take cover on an overpass.
Military members loyal to Maduro run under a cloud of tear gas after being repelled with rifle fire from pro-Guaido military members on April 30.
Opposition demonstrators prepare Molotov cocktails during clashes with soldiers loyal to Maduro.
People take cover during the clashes in Caracas on April 30.
A pro-opposition supporter throws a Molotov cocktail near the military base.
Soldiers who have joined Guaido's cause take position during clashes with Maduro loyalists in Caracas.
A pro-Guaido military member throws a tear-gas canister during a confrontation with guards loyal to Maduro.
Opposition supporters march near the airbase.
A woman affected by tear gas is aided by fellow opponents of Maduro.
A person opposed to the Maduro government returns a tear-gas canister to the pro-Maduro soldiers who launched it.
Military members gesture near the airbase. The blue armbands were worn in solidarity to the opposition.
Pro-Maduro soldiers stand amid tear gas inside the airbase.