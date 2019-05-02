West Virginia University student charged after threatening to carry out a 'shooting spree'

(CNN) A student at West Virginia University was arrested Wednesday night after authorities learned that he had threatened to carry out a "shooting spree," according to university police.

Cheickna Kagnassy, a 21-year-old freshman, was charged with making terrorist threats, West Virginia University police said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Phil Scott said police had received a tip that said Kagnassy had spoken about carrying out a shooting at the school and then committing suicide. No weapons were found at his residence.

"Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should," Chief W.P. Chedester said in the statement. "Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours."

Read More