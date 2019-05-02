Student held racist promposal sign. Now he's banned from the prom

(CNN) A student at an Ohio high school is apologizing for a racist promposal sign that got him banned from prom.

Promposals are supposed to be fun. They are not supposed to be racist.

"If I was black I'd be picking cotton but I'm white so I'm picking u for prom," read a Clear Fork High School student's sign.

CNN affiliate WJW , who obtained a photo of the sign, is not naming the student; he has since received a number of death threats.

It's unclear if the sign got him the prom date, but the school superintendent says he's not going to prom.

