He donated a few dollars to a homeless man. The next day, he wins $200,000

By Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

Updated 4:55 PM ET, Thu May 2, 2019

(CNN)Random acts of kindness do pay off.

A man in Idaho bought lottery tickets after donating money to a homeless man. He won $200,000.
"Wow, talk about Karma!" Brandon Sedin said. (His statements were provided by the Idaho Lottery. CNN was unable to reach Sedin.)
Sedin stopped at a local mall in Boise for some after-work shopping Monday evening and found a homeless man on a street corner. He gave him a few dollars.
    After that, Sedin went into a food store where he thought it'd be a good idea to buy some scratch-and-win tickets.
      "I don't play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up," Sedin said.
      Sedin's winning was the last top prize in the game, called Juggernaut Jackpot. He said he plans to save and invest the money.