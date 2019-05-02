Man arrested at Charlotte airport for lying about contacts with terrorist organizations

(CNN) A man was arrested after arriving in North Carolina Tuesday for lying about his contacts with terrorist organizations.

Waqar ul-Hassan, 35, was returning from Pakistan and had gotten off a flight at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday night when he was arrested on two counts of making false statements in 2015 interviews involving terrorism, according to an FBI criminal complaint.

It is unclear if Hassan has an attorney.

According to the complaint, the FBI began an investigation into Hassan in 2014 because the organization had information that he was communicating with people involved in terrorist organizations.

Hassan was interviewed by FBI agents and told them in some of those interviews that he did not support any terrorist or extremist group and did not know anyone who was a member of one, according to the complaint.

Read More