Several injured after wind flipped and carried a bounce house down a football field

(CNN) High school students were caught inside an inflatable bounce house after it was lifted and flipped by strong wind.

The accident happened at a student council event at Zillah High School in southern Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Five students were injured, according to the Zillah School District.

"Everybody was having a good time, all the students, and out of nowhere we saw the bouncy house go up pretty high in the air and it came down and hit the cement," Zillah sophomore Christopher Molina told CNN affiliate KXLY

Wind lifted the bounce house 15 to 20 feet in the air and carried it 247 feet down the football field, according to CNN affiliate KVEW

Molina noticed one woman trapped in the bounce house, so he ran to help her.

Read More