Family of tourist accused of killing hotel worker at Caribbean resort speaks out

(CNN) In a statement Thursday, the family of a Connecticut man accused of killing a hotel worker in Anguilla released new details about what they say happened at the Caribbean resort.

Gavin Scott Hapgood, 44, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel, a Dominican national and maintenance worker at the Malliouhana resort in Anguilla, according to a statement from the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

An autopsy revealed the cause of Mitchel's death was "prone restraint and positional asphyxia." There were also signs of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and abdomen, Anguilla police spokesman Randy Dick said in a statement.

Hapgood's family said in the statement that their "dream vacation turned into a chilling nightmare -- a literal fight to survive."

On the night of April 13, 2019, minutes after Hapgood's minor daughters arrived back to their room, a man dressed in a hotel uniform knocked on their door, saying he was there to fix a broken sink, the family statement said.

