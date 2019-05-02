Yowza! Scrabble adds bae, fleek, mansplain and thousands more words to dictionary

(CNN) Scrabble's game is officially on fleek, blud.

The hugely popular board game has added nearly 3,000 words to its dictionary, with the new batch of phrases embracing the modern world and incorporating slang, gender identity and politics.

Fleek, blud and yowza all make the first updated list since 2015. Plus, you can now play Scrabble with bae (5 points), which will delight any wordie (10).

Cisgender, agender and misgender are also included, as is transphobia -- showing how issues relating to gender identity have taken a larger role in discourse around the world over the past four years.

Commuters' frustrations have been listened to, with manspreading -- the act of a man spreading his legs across multiple seats -- and shebagging -- when a woman places her bag on the seat beside her -- each earning 18 points.