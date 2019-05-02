Lamar Odom is making his return to basketball in the BIG3

(CNN) Just a few years ago, Lamar Odom was clinging to life in a Las Vegas hospital. Soon, he'll be playing professional basketball again.

Odom , 39, will play in the BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 half-court basketball league founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. Odom will join Gilbert Arenas, Perry Jones III, Craig Smith, Royce White and Frank Robinson on the Enemies, a team added to the league this year.

There are 12 teams in the BIG3, with rosters full of former NBA players. The league is entering its third season.

Odom last played in the NBA in the 2012-13 season, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent 14 seasons in the league with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks, winning two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He briefly played in Spain in 2014.

