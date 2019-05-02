Foreign diplomats leased condos in Trump-owned buildings, documents show

(CNN) Across the street from the United Nations complex, nestled between embassies and foreign missions, sits a luxurious condominium skyscraper -- designed, according to its website, with "virtuosity and grandeur" -- that catches the eye of foreign diplomats.

It's Trump World Tower, and foreign governments have requested US government permission to house their diplomats there on at least 17 occasions since 2015, according to State Department records. At least 10 of those requests have been made to the State Department since President Donald Trump took office, the records show.

The requests, required for national security reasons, weren't unusual -- but it's impossible to know whether foreign governments were interested in the building because of its prime location, or because renting there would allow diplomats to possibly ingratiate themselves with Trump or members of his administration.

The President has taken the unprecedented step of refusing to divest from his businesses while in office, instead handing them over to his adult sons to manage, and he has also fought against the release of his tax returns, leaving the public with a spotty picture of his financial interests.

But the condo issue highlights the extent to which Trump's decision to retain his interests leaves almost every aspect of the businesses open to question.

Read More