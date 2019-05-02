Read: Stephen Moore statement on withdrawal from Fed consideration

(CNN)President Donald Trump announced Thursday that economic commentator Stephen Moore had withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
"The unrelenting attacks on my character have become untenable for me and my family and 3 more months of this would be too hard on us," Moore wrote in a letter to Trump.
Read the full letter below:
Mr. President,
I was honored and grateful that you asked me to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. Your economic policies have been a spectacular success for American workers. Record low unemployment, 3.2% growth, seven million job openings, and a near 40% rise in the stock market with five quarters now of 3% economic growth, something your critics said could never happen. Trumponomics has been VINDICATED.
Your confidence in me makes what I am about to say much harder. I am respectfully asking that you withdraw my name from consideration. The unrelenting attacks on my character have become untenable for me and my family and 3 more months of this would be too hard on us.
As you know, for the last four years nearly since the start of your campaign for President, I have been an advocate of your economic agenda and am proud to have played a small role in helping make that happen. I will continue to be a loud economic voice advocating for your policies, which will keep us on a prosperous path of 3 to 4% growth with rising wages and low inflation for as far as the eye can see,. I am always at your disposal.
With the greatest regards and respect.
Stephen Moore