Read: Stephen Moore statement on withdrawal from Fed consideration

(CNN) President Donald Trump announced Thursday that economic commentator Stephen Moore had withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

"The unrelenting attacks on my character have become untenable for me and my family and 3 more months of this would be too hard on us," Moore wrote in a letter to Trump.

Read the full letter below:

Mr. President,

I was honored and grateful that you asked me to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. Your economic policies have been a spectacular success for American workers. Record low unemployment, 3.2% growth, seven million job openings, and a near 40% rise in the stock market with five quarters now of 3% economic growth, something your critics said could never happen. Trumponomics has been VINDICATED.

Read More