1 dead, others missing after raft overturns in Rio Grande

(CNN) Several people are missing and one is dead after a raft overturned on the Rio Grande during an attempt by smugglers to get migrants from Mexico into the United States, according to officials.

Officials received a report late Wednesday night that a raft overturned in the river in the Del Rio region of the border.

"Unfortunately some of those were swept away when the raft turned over," said a Department of Homeland Security official. Others struggled to stay afloat and keep their head above water, the official said.

Agents were able to jump into the river and rescue some of the people involved. Five people were rescued and four were initially reported missing. Of the four missing people, one was later found dead.

The rescue efforts were still ongoing as of Thursday morning.

