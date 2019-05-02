Pentagon releases civilian casualty figures for 2018

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon released a report Thursday detailing what it is says are statistics on the number of civilians killed and injured in US military operations worldwide during 2018.

The 2018 figures show a decrease in the number of civilian casualties caused by US air and artillery strikes from 2017, something that the report says is due in part to the absence of heavy fighting in cities like Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria, two former ISIS strongholds that saw intense battles in 2017.

It is the first time that a completely unclassified version of the congressionally mandated report has been released, according to the Pentagon.

The Department of Defense "assesses that there are credible reports of approximately 120 civilians killed and approximately 65 civilians injured during 2018 as a result of US military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia."

The report says that no civilians were killed as part of US counterterrorism operations in Yemen and Libya.

