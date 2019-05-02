How many people have actually read ALL of the Mueller Report?

(CNN) The Mueller Report is a hit!

According to The New York Times, the report, which was published by The Washington Post and Scribner, will debut at No. 1 on the paperback nonfiction bestseller list on Sunday.

Which is pretty remarkable! After all, the report is a 448-page long readout of a two-year investigation into Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. It is not, um, exactly easy reading. (Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are able writers, but Stephen King they are not.)

But the real question is this: How many people actually read it?

Read More