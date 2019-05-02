Florida Legislature passes ban on sanctuary cities

(CNN) The Florida Legislature passed a bill Thursday prohibiting so-called sanctuary cities in the state.

"Sanctuary city" is a broad term applied to jurisdictions that have policies in place intended to limit cooperation with, or involvement in, federal immigration enforcement actions. Many of the largest cities in the country have such policies.

The bill passed the state Senate 22-18 and the state House 68-45. It now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk to be signed.

The Republican governor praised the bill Thursday and said in a statement, "We are a stronger state when we protect our residents, foster safe communities and respect the work of law enforcement at every level."

The bill requires "state entities, local governmental entities, and law enforcement agencies to use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law," according to its text.

Read More