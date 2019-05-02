Donald Trump's economic #'s are through the roof. But ...

Washington (CNN) Here's a great headline for Donald Trump as he turns toward his 2020 re-election bid: "CNN Poll: Trump's approval rating on the economy hits a new high."

"The result comes on the heels of the announcement that the US economy grew at a much better rate than expected in the first quarter, and Trump's performance on the economy becomes one of his prime selling points for next year's general election.

"Trump's previous high mark in CNN polling on handling the economy came in March 2017 when 55% approved. Since then, he's edged above 50% four times, but this is the first time it's been meaningfully over the 50% line."

Big deal, right? After all, if past is prologue, the state of the economy is perhaps the biggest indicator of a president's chances of getting re-elected. "You hate to sound like a cliche, but are you better off than you were four years ago? It's pretty simple, right? 'It's the economy, stupid.' I think that's easy," White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said earlier this week in Los Angeles . "People will vote for somebody they don't like if they think it's good for them."

