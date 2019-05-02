The Clintons are getting into podcasting

Washington (CNN) Bill Clinton wants to tell you a story. And the famously verbose former president is getting into podcasting to do just that.

Clinton, along with his daughter Chelsea Clinton and through The Clinton Foundation, launched a podcast on Thursday titled, "Why Am I Telling You This," a nod to a phrase that the former president often uses to connect stories he tells in speeches.

The podcast, which is meant to allow listeners to better engage with Clinton Foundation projects, will feature conversations between the former president, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff and a series of special guests and foundation partners about their lives, issues that have shaped the foundation's work and the world.

According to Craig Minassian, a spokesman for the Clinton Foundation, the series will be a mix of reflections from the Clinton administration and the President's life and conversations about the work the foundation he started in 1997 is currently doing.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not formally involved in the podcast, but she may appear in it at some point to support the foundation's work, Minassian said. The 2016 Democratic nominee is not a principal player in the foundation but she has attended foundation events and helped in some of its efforts.

