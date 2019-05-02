Adrienne Jones elected Maryland's first African-American, female House speaker

Washington (CNN) A Maryland lawmaker made history on Wednesday when she became the first woman and first African-American elected as the state's House speaker.

Del. Adrienne Jones was unanimously voted as speaker after the two Democratic candidates who were vying for the job stepped aside to nominate her.

after she was sworn in, according to video from CNN affiliate "Wow, I didn't think I would be here this time when I left out my house this morning," Jones saidafter she was sworn in, according to video from CNN affiliate WBAL-TV

Jones, who was the speaker pro tem, had campaigned to replace the late Speaker Michael Busch, but dropped out of the race last week.

Then on Wednesday, during a special session, Democratic Dels. Dereck Davis and Maggie McIntosh both failed to garner the more than 71 votes needed to win the nomination. McIntosh won a vote among the Democratic caucus, 58-40, but Davis had the support of the minority Republican caucus.

Read More