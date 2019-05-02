(CNN) Four female Saudi activists were temporarily released from prison on Thursday, a source familiar with the events tells CNN.

London-based Saudi human rights group ALQST and the CNN source confirmed the identities of the four released women as Hatoon Al-Fassi, Amal Al-Harbi, Maysaa al-Manea, and Abeer Namankani.

I just got my SAUDI DRIVING LICENSE from Makkah's traffic department. Excited and bitter. Wish that we will enjoy 24th June with ALL women driving. Thnx go to my kids who accompanied me: Ajwaad and Zein al Sharaf @womensaudidrive @AAjwaad @eMoroor @aluwaisheq @abuhamad1 pic.twitter.com/Yck92PlzBi

"It's deeply sad and ironic that women who have spent years preparing Saudi society for this future are now imprisoned and silenced."

Some analysts saw the crackdown on activists as an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to take credit for social reforms. Others said it was meant to appease the Crown Prince's conservative critics.

Several women's rights activists appear to remain imprisoned, including prominent women's rights defender Loujain al-Hathloul. Al-Hathloul is accused of activism against the kingdom's restrictive male guardianship laws, along with contact with foreign journalists and diplomats according to charge sheet seen by CNN.

The 29-year-old had been jailed at least twice for her activism before her current detention and her advocacy captured international attention in recent years.

In 2015, she was named the third most powerful Arab woman by Arabian Business magazine and ran for local elections when Saudi women were first permitted to stand for elections. The next year, she was photographed next to Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, at the One Young World summit.

Two years ago @LoujainHathloul (r) was attending the @OneYoungWorld summit in Ottowa with Meghan Markle. She's now in prison. I hope Meghan will use her power to advocate for her fellow women's rights campaigner's freedom. pic.twitter.com/TDBbPI1o8y — Ahmed (@gatnash) May 19, 2018

In prison, Al-Hathloul has been physically and sexually abused, according to family members . During a visit to the prison by her parents, she told them that she was regularly whipped, beaten, electrocuted and sexually abused in a basement she called the "palace of terror," her brother, Walid al-Hathloul, wrote in a CNN opinion piece in January.

Saudi authorities previously have not respond to CNN's request for comment on the torture allegations. Riyadh previously denied allegations of torture in a statement to CNN following an initial Human Rights Watch report alleging the abuse in November.