(CNN) "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas are now married after a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.

News of the wedding emerged after US DJ Diplo posted a series of videos on Instagram.

"Gonna hit this wedding real quick," reads one caption over a video showing Turner in a white bridal outfit walking past with Jonas.

Diplo also tagged the pair in another video showing Turner in a veil holding a bouquet of flowers, with the caption "true love."

And clips from an Instagram live video posted on his account have been surfacing on Twitter.