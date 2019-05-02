Breaking News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 6:48 AM ET, Thu May 2, 2019

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1.
(CNN)"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas are now married after a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.

News of the wedding emerged after US DJ Diplo posted a series of videos on Instagram.
"Gonna hit this wedding real quick," reads one caption over a video showing Turner in a white bridal outfit walking past with Jonas.
Diplo also tagged the pair in another video showing Turner in a veil holding a bouquet of flowers, with the caption "true love."
    And clips from an Instagram live video posted on his account have been surfacing on Twitter.
