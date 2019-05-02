Breaking News

Police issue arrest warrant for Offset for allegedly knocking a phone off a fan's hand

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Updated 10:52 AM ET, Thu May 2, 2019

Offset attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France.
(CNN)Police in Georgia have issued an arrest warrant for Migos rapper Offset for an incident where he allegedly knocked a phone off someone's hand.

The incident happened last week at a Target in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta, when Offset damaged the phone of someone who claimed to be a fan, police said. The police report lists the iPhone's value at $800.
Sandy Springs police is charging Offset -- whose real name is Kiari Cephus -- with criminal damage to property, a felony, said police Sgt. Sam Worsham.
CNN has reached out to the attorney for Offset for a response.
