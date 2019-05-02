Police issue arrest warrant for Offset for allegedly knocking a phone off a fan's hand

(CNN) Police in Georgia have issued an arrest warrant for Migos rapper Offset for an incident where he allegedly knocked a phone off someone's hand.

The incident happened last week at a Target in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta, when Offset damaged the phone of someone who claimed to be a fan, police said. The police report lists the iPhone's value at $800.

Sandy Springs police is charging Offset -- whose real name is Kiari Cephus -- with criminal damage to property, a felony, said police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

CNN has reached out to the attorney for Offset for a response.