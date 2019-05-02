Matcha, Golden Milk, Lattes: Here's how to make your favorite specialty drinks

Buying a matcha latte every day at your local coffee shop might be satisfying, but at an average of $4 to $5 a pop or more, it doesn't come cheap. Luckily, you can buy superfood powders (including golden milk and healthy hot chocolate options), to make your daily healthy habit a lot more affordable. However, know that not every powder is considered equal — you want to avoid those with nasty fillers, and you're better off buying organic whenever possible. To help you determine which options are worth your hard-earned cash, our team scoured various brands and found great options for every drink and budget.

With a 100% recommendation rate on Sephora, Golde Turmeric Tonic Blend ($29; sephora.com) is an easy way to make your own golden milk. To use, all you need to do is add about two teaspoons to hot water or milk to create the latte, but you can also add the versatile powder to smoothies or other cold drinks for added zing. This blend is special because it's not just turmeric — it also includes coconut milk powder, cacao, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper, for a warming blend of spices that calms the bitterness of the turmeric. Black pepper also helps your body absorb cucurmin (the active anti-inflammatory compound in turmeric), thus boosting the benefits of your latte.

Matcha can be extremely expensive, but this Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder ($9; brandless.com) has all the benefits without the high price tag. With only one ingredient, this is as simple as they come, which is ideal if you're a matcha purist who wants simply the superfood, without any fuss. To use, whisk in a cup with hot water or milk, and you're golden. The resealable bag makes sure that your product stays fresh.

For a healthy hot chocolate, Moodbeli Bliss Booster ($35; amazon.com) is the ultimate indulgence. It contains maca, an adaptogen that's believed to help your body fight stress, as well as notes of cacao and cayenne for a kick. It's organic and unsweetened, so you can adjust the taste depending on personal preference, and you can even add it to your coffee for a little pick-me-up. From personal experience, I've found even adding a small spoonful into a favorite beverage helps promote a sense of calm and well-being. With a 5-star rating on Amazon, it seems a lot of people agree.

If you're looking for an especially convenient way to get your matcha fix, Four Sigmatic Mushroom Matcha Latte Mix With Maitake ($20; sephora.com) might just be the game-changer you're after. It contains ceremonial-grade matcha, coconut milk and adaptogens for an earthy, easy treat for busy days. Simply add to hot water and mix. It's the only matcha on the market that already has nondairy milk powder added to it, which makes it an amazing on-the-go option for vacations and flights. However, note that if you're more of a matcha purist, this stevia-sweetened beverage is not for you: It has a slight tartness to it, and the mushrooms do take over the taste.

Instead of reaching for a pack of Swiss Miss when you feel a hot chocolate craving coming on, consider Navitas Organics Cacao Powder ($5.99, target.com). Cacao contains several antioxidants and is a great source of iron, calcium, and magnesium, which makes it a healthy, yet delicious, treat. Use this powder to create a healthy hot chocolate, or add it to smoothies, yogurt or even baked goods for an extra dose of health benefits. This option is great because it consists of the pure powder, retaining a refined chocolate taste. Its affordable price point can't be beat for an item of this quality.

A lot of times, your golden milk comes sweetened — and if that's how you prefer it, then you need to get Sunfood Superfoods Organic Golden Milk Powder ($13.99; walmart.com) on your radar. Not only is this blend organic and non-GMO, it has a list of ingredients with impressive claims: turmeric for inflammation, black pepper to increase bioavailability, maca to balance hormones, boswellia to support immunity, ginger and cardamom for grounding the body, and goji berries for added antioxidants and a hint of sweetness. With each ingredient having a specific function, this is a targeted option that's easy to use — just add to warm milk (dairy or nondairy, your choice) and mix up. The 5-star reviews emphasize the subtle taste, which is ideal if you're new to the trend.

